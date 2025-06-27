Foster Care Conference 2025 Sparks Regional Action and Strengthens the Foster Care Safety Net | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Foster Care Conference 2025 hosted by Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS) at the University of St. Martin has energized professionals, caregivers, policymakers, and advocates across the region held from May 27 to 28 under the theme “Mending the Foster Care Net,” the event united dozens of regional stakeholders to discuss the future of foster care.

Over the course of two days, the conference featured expert presentations, workgroups, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and real-life testimonies all aimed at improving the quality of care for children in alternative care settings. The event emphasized the urgent need for stronger interagency collaboration, transitional youth support, and trauma-informed practices. Most importantly, it planted the seeds of tangible action now beginning to take root.

Day One Highlights – May 27

The conference opened with welcoming remarks from Mr. Robert Budike, Treasurer of Judicial & Institutional Services, who emphasized the significance of “mending the foster care net” for vulnerable children.

Additional opening remarks were delivered by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, on behalf of the Minister of Justice. Powerful keynote addresses followed from Ms. Joy Arnell, Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), and Mrs. Sharmina Powel, Secretary General of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS). Both leaders emphasized accountability in foster care and the government’s role in ensuring children’s well-being.

Judge Mr. Gerben Drenth delivered a compelling presentation on the judiciary’s role in upholding justice and protecting children in the foster system. A heartfelt video titled “A Place Called Home” was presented by former foster parent Sandra Withfield, who shared her personal journey with her foster child.

Day Two Highlights – May 28

The second day opened with remarks from the Honorable Minister of VSA, Mr. Richenel Brug, and Ms. Suzette Moses-Burton of the Ministry of ECYS. The day expanded the conversation with regional insights from foster care coordinators and managers, including:

Saint Martin – Benoit Lamour discussed the structural implementation of foster care programs.

Bonaire – Jacko de Rapper presented a collaborative model for child placement.

Anguilla – Angelina Carty shared challenges and progress within their local foster system.

St. Maarten – The J&IS team (Meredith Concincion, Lisandra Pantophlet, James Brooks, Patricia Mardenborough, and Robert Budike) addressed current foster care challenges and ongoing efforts to bridge systemic gaps.

Ms. Kimberly Dort-Brown of the Court of Guardianship elaborated on child protection responsibilities in the foster care system. Dr. Erna Mae Cotton-Francis provided critical insight into trauma, practice gaps, and long-term sustainability, highlighting what happens “when the net in foster care is not mended.”

Looking Ahead

As Cynthia Clarke-Filemon concluded,

“We leave this conference not with a conclusion, but with a call to action. It’s evident that gaps in foster care contribute to delinquent behavior. Let us move forward not someday, but starting today.”.

Judicial & Institutional Services remains committed to advancing these conversations into sustained, actionable reforms ensuring no child slips through the cracks.