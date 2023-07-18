Foundation Catholic Education Hosts Successful Tech Summer Camp for Teens | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its first-ever Tech Summer Camp for teens, aged 11 to 14. The camp, which took place at the St. Joseph school, was coordinated by Mrs. G. Wilson-de Weever and ran from July 3rd to July 14th, 2023.

This innovative program aimed to empower students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the field of technology. Throughout the camp, students had the opportunity to explore the exciting world of robotics using Arduino Robotics Kits.

Guided by experienced instructors, Jose David Valda and Nefi Valda, students from the Catholic University of Bolivia, the participants built their own robots from scratch, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in engineering and problem-solving.

Moreover, the students learned basic programming and coding using the C-language, essential for activating their robots and bringing them to life. The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten remains committed to fostering innovation in education, enhancing learning experiences, and nurturing students' social and emotional growth.

Recognizing the importance of incorporating STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) concepts into education, the Foundation is proud to announce that, starting this academic year, St. Joseph School will undergo a transformation and be known as the first Catholic primary STEAM Catholic primary on St. Maarten.

The STEAM approach has been proven to foster creativity, critical thinking, and innovation among students. Real-life problems will be introduced to students, encouraging them to develop solutions and apply their knowledge effectively.

Additionally, makerspaces will be established on the school campus, providing accessible spaces for students to explore their creativity and engage in hands-on learning. The students culminated their two-week camp experience with an exhilarating robot racing event held on Friday, July 14th.

We extend our thanks to these generous sponsors, The Windward Islands Bank, The Bureau Telecommunications and Post, and Starz Casino, for their invaluable support in making this summer camp possible.

We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to our talented instructors, Jose and Nefi Valda who shared their expertise in mechatronics with our camp participants.

Finally, we would like to extend a special thank you to all the parents who entrusted their children to our care and to the students themselves, who displayed remarkable dedication and enthusiasm throughout the program.

Looking ahead, the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten is actively planning the establishment of a Tech Community to provide ongoing engagement and learning opportunities in the field of robotics for the teens who participated in the summer camp and those who wish to participate.

For more information about the Tech Community and its initiatives, you can email steamclubsxm@gmail.com

About Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten: The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten is committed to providing quality education rooted in Catholic values.

Through innovative programs and initiatives, the Foundation aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.