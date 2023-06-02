Foundations Host First Support Group Meeting for Breast Cancer Patients | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Thursday May 25, 2023, The Still Beautiful Foundation collaborating with the Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation hosted the first support group meeting for Breast Cancer patients and their support network at the R4CR Foundation conference room on A. T. Illidge Road.

The event was facilitated by life coach, Ms. Shirley Serbony, who helped guide the conversation of over 25 participants, allowing each participant the freedom to express and share their experiences and insights. At the end of the two-hour session, the participants and organizers agreed that the support group will meet monthly and is open to all persons and their support network who have been affected by breast cancer. The next support group meeting is scheduled for June 29, 2023, at 7pm at the R4CR Foundation #60, Unit 1.1(former WIB Bank, next to Landsrecherche)

The Still Beautiful Foundation, a breast cancer survivor advocacy organization, whose motto is Still beautiful, before, during and after, have provided one on one support and counseling from its inception to individuals affected by breast cancer. The collaboration with the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, breast cancer awareness advocates, is intended to bring persons with breast cancer experiences together in a safe space, to share their stories and experiences to help provide emotional support, peer learning, a reduction in isolation and an improved quality of life to breast cancer warriors, survivors, and their support network.

Breast Cancer support groups can provide a range of benefits for those who are affected by this disease. Some of the benefits include: -

Emotional support: Support groups provide an environment where individuals can share their fears, anxieties, and concerns without fear of judgment or criticism. It helps individuals to cope with their emotions in a supportive and non-threatening setting.

Learning from others: Patients can learn from others who have gone through the same experience. It also provides an opportunity to exchange practical advice about coping with symptoms, managing side effects, and navigating the healthcare system.

Decrease isolation: Support groups help connect individuals to others who are struggling with similar challenges. It provides an opportunity to develop meaningful relationships and foster a sense of community.

Increase caregiver support: Caregivers can also benefit from support groups as they learn how to better take care of their loved ones and cope with the stress of caring for someone with cancer.

Improved quality of life: Support groups can help patients cope with the emotional and physical challenges of cancer, leading to an improvement in their quality of life. Overall, breast cancer support groups can provide a sense of comfort, validation, and hope for individuals with breast cancer and their families.

The Foundations invite breast cancer patients, survivors, warriors, and their support network to the next support group meeting scheduled for June 29 at 7pm. For more information, please call +1-721-588-8020 or email stillbeautiful@gmail.com . We look forward to seeing you there. Together we are stronger, and can better help one another to remember that we are Still beautiful, before, during and after.