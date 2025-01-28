Four Arrested on Monday in Connection with Drug Smuggling in Simpson Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - On the afternoon of Monday, January 27th, 2025, detectives and personnel from the ALPHA Team conducted a successful operation resulting in the arrest of four individuals suspected of involvement in a drug smuggling operation.

Based on credible intelligence regarding four individuals who had arrived on a flight from Curaçao and were staying in the Simpson Bay area, law enforcement officers initiated an investigation. Upon visiting a hotel in Simpson Bay, detectives from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) located and apprehended the four suspects in a hotel room.

The suspects include three males, aged 24, 23, and 21, as well as a 69-year-old female who is believed to have been coordinating the transport of narcotics to France. Further investigations revealed that the three male suspects were internally concealing drug pellets (bolitas) in their stomachs.

All four suspects were immediately taken into custody and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain detained for further questioning. The investigation into this matter is ongoing as the ALPHA Team continues to collect and analyze evidence.