Four civil servants achieve certification as certified legislative lawyers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On Tuesday, August 31, four civil servants of the Department of Legal Affairs graduated from the University of Curacao’s School of Law Sint Maarten Division. The ‘Certified Legislative Lawyer’ course completed by the civil servants was organized by the Caribbean Center for Legislation in Sint Maarten, Curaçao and Aruba.

The aim of the course is to enable the participants to work as legislative lawyers in each of the three Caribbean countries, in principle in any policy area. Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport drs. Rodolphe Samuel, Ministry of General Affairs Secretary General Hensley Plantijn and Former Acting Head of the Legal Affairs Department Gilbert de Windt were all present at the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Jacobs addressed the civil servants and stated, “An organization’s strength lies in the possibility to allow personal growth and individual development of personnel. In turn, the institution benefits from your skills, knowledge, hard work and dedication. I am grateful that our sister countries are able to collaborate with St. Maarten on this level. If we want to go far within this Kingdom, the best way to do so is together.”

Legal Advisors within the government of St. Maarten are highly encouraged to register for the online course by September 10, by emailing CCL@uoc.cw. The registration is open for civil servants, lawyers, higher councils and persons with a legal background.

The Certified Legislative Lawyer course lasts one year and consists of five modules, namely, Deepening constitutional and administrative law; General legal doctrines; Legislative engineering; Clinic legislation; and In-depth Constitutional and Administrative Law. To obtain the Certified Legislative Lawyer diploma, all modules must be completed with a passing grade.

“On behalf of the government of St. Maarten, I would like to congratulate these four women on their major accomplishment for themselves and the people of St. Maarten by extension. Their sacrifice and commitment make a lasting impact on themselves, their department and the government of St. Maarten,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.