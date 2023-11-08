SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Searches were conducted today, Wednesday, at four locations connected to a suspect in a fraud and money laundering case named “Koruna”. The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, executed the searches at premises connected to suspect D.C., a project developer. He, amongst others, is suspected of fraud and money laundering. The investigation is ongoing, and arrests or further searches are not ruled out. The " Koruna" investigation is being conducted by KPSM under the leadership of the Prosecutor’s office of Sint Maarten.Source: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php%3Foption%3Dcom_k2%26amp%3Bview%3Ditem%26amp%3Bid%3D52809%3Afour-locations-searched-early-wednesday-morning-in-%E2%80%98koruna%E2%80%99-investigation%26amp%3BItemid%3D450
Home Headlines & Top Stories Four Locations Searched Early Wednesday Morning in ‘Koruna’ investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY
Latest Local News
Major decrease in gas, diesel prices | THE DAILY HERALD
PHILIPSBURG--The maximum consumer price of gasoline dropped about 28 guilder cents per litre and the diesel fuel price fell almost 22 guilder cents per...
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The board of the United Sint Maarten (US) Party in an invited comment expressed disappointment in an article released by the leader of the start-up political party NOW, but was not surprised. President of the US Party board,...
US Party: Unprecedented means of communication by Chris is deceitful |...
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The board of the United Sint Maarten (US) Party in an invited comment expressed disappointment in an article released by the leader of the start-up political party NOW, but was not surprised. President of the US Party board,...
Ongoing Traffic Situation in Cul-de-Sac Basin being closely monitored by Police | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been closely monitoring the traffic situation in the Cul-de-Sac Basin over the last few days. We would like to inform the public about the current complications in traffic flow during ...
Ongoing Traffic Situation in Cul-de-Sac Basin being closely monitored by Police...
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has been closely monitoring the traffic situation in the Cul-de-Sac Basin over the last few days. We would like to inform the public about the current complications in traffic flow during ...
Sint Maarten Explores Transshipment Port and LNG Transition in Puerto Rico | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A delegation from Sint Maarten, led by the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), Arthur Lambriex, recently undertook a significant trip to Puerto Rico to explore the prom...
Sint Maarten Explores Transshipment Port and LNG Transition in Puerto Rico...
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A delegation from Sint Maarten, led by the Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), Arthur Lambriex, recently undertook a significant trip to Puerto Rico to explore the prom...
R4CR disbursed US $3.8m to local groups, $200k left for...
R4CR's Financial Expert Chi Hing Roger explaining the financial requirements during one of the information sessions. PHILIPSBURG--In a significant milestone, the Resources for Community Resilience...
View comments
Hide comments