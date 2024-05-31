Franklin Meyers registers Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) with Electoral Council | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Franklin Meyers, leader of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM), officially registered the party with the Electoral Council today, May 31st, 2024. SAM will contest the upcoming Parliamentary snap elections slated for August 19, 2024, with a slate of carefully selected candidates who are like-minded and have an ability to bring about meaningful change for the well-being of Sint Maarten.

"Our country is in dire need of responsible leaders in government. Using the Country as a mere pawn on a chessboard can no longer persist. We need to safeguard our reputation on a global scale, re-establish ourselves as a prime tourism destination in the Caribbean, and ensure that all of our People are progressing. “Said Meyers.

“Given the opportunity, the SAM is committed to deliver representation for all, and to return St. Maarten to its rightful position as the pearl of the Caribbean,” said Meyers.