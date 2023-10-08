Frederica Green-Brazier recognized as CIBC FirstCaribbean “Customer Service Hero” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - ‘Team Service’ is an essential reminder that no matter where frontline reps work, their job titles, or how they serve customers, everyone is on the same team – this is the spirit carried across the region as CIBC FirstCaribbean celebrated Customer Service Week under said theme.

Internationally celebrated annually during the first full week in October and devoted to recognizing the importance of client relations and the people who serve and support customers daily. The bank showed appreciation and thanked its staff, who exceeded expectations in exuding clients.

“We are excited to join the global effort to commemorate Customer Service Week. You already know how I feel about our fantastic and formidable team! Customer Service Week reminds us that no matter our role, whether client-facing or in a support role, we are one team and one bank, working together towards a common goal of being first for our clients.” stated the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Mark St.Hill

Staffers engaged in several exciting activities throughout the week, such as Blue True Day – as they wore blue because their “love for customers is true.” They partook in daily quizzes, received daily tips and motivational messages, and closed the week wearing orange “to gain customer knowledge.”

Frederica Green-Brazier, Customer Service Officer in St. Maarten, was recognized as one of the bank’s Customer Service Heroes. "One element that motivates me to go above and beyond for customers is knowing I'm helping make a difference in their lives. I am most successful when I help a customer achieve their goal and desire." she shared.

Frederica insists that Customer Service is in her blood, recognizing from her early teenage years that she was blessed with a passion for helping others. "Today, I still love the idea of bringing a smile to the faces of those I meet. And age doesn't matter. I love the idea of being considered a dependable person. Knowing who I am, I consciously decided to live a life of purpose." She continues to do just that in her role as customer service officer at Emmaplein in St. Maarten.

“Even when I can't fully resolve an issue, customers understand that I would have done my utmost and gone above and beyond. I aim to ensure that each customer leaves the bank feeling valued. Seeing the direct impact, I can have on any customer is indescribable and rewarding to me. This also applies to my personal life and other service-related activities outside of banking.” she stated. Frederica is also a CIBC FirstCaribbean 2023 First Star recipient.