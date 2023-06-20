Free Diabetes Testing at Cost Pro this Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - The Diabetes Foundation of St. Maarten (DFS) hereby would like to inform the general public that it will be having its next Testing Day on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Cost Pro Supermarket, Madam Estate.

The program for the general public consists of testing and information about Diabetes (glucose), cholesterol, blood pressure and BMI. The testing will be from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon.

DFS would like to encourage the general public to continue testing on a regular basis, because you might have Diabetes and don’t know it.

Diabetes and other chronic diseases are at epidemic proportions in the Caribbean and continue to be a threat to the economic development of the region.

According to WHO’s (World Health Organization) Global report on Diabetes, the number of people living with diabetes has almost quadrupled since 1980, with most living in developing countries.

Factors driving this dramatic rise include overweight and obesity. WHO highlights the need to step up prevention and treatment of the disease. If we are to make any headway in halting the rise in diabetes, we need to rethink our daily lives: to eat healthily, be physically active and avoid excessive weight gain, said DFS on Tuesday in a press statement.

“We want to keep warning the general Public to keep monitoring your food intake and try to keep checking yourself,” DFS said.

DFS aim as a Foundation is to continue giving the necessary support and care to prevent Diabetes and increasing awareness on its consequences to the general public of St. Maarten.

The DFS Foundation is looking for volunteers to help them with their aim to prevent diabetes, give support and care to persons with Diabetes and to increase more awareness of Diabetes and its consequences on St. Maarten.

You can reach out to DFS by emailing them: diabetessxm@gmail.com.

The tests on Saturday are free of charge for the public.