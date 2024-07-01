Free Online financial literacy course promoted for wider St Maarten audience | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Foresee Foundation’s NPOwer, in collaboration with the Caribbean Institute For Social Education Foundation (CIFSEF) and The Think To Do Institute (T2DI), has launched an initiative to promote financial literacy across St. Maarten. Supported by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), this program aims to provide free, accessible financial education to a wide audience.

CIFSEF is committed to ensuring the program reaches diverse segments of the community, including vulnerable groups, union members, and anyone looking to enhance their financial literacy. By facilitating this online course, CIFSEF aims to maximise accessibility and benefit as many people as possible.

CIFCEF Coordinator, Ashma Berkel said, "We are excited to share this opportunity with various organizations and communities across St. Maarten. Includes Winward Islands Federation of Labour Unions (WIFOL) members, the Chamber of Unions, CIFSEF students past and present, Leaders for Change members and beneficiaries, CIFSEF volunteers, and organisations that work with vulnerable youth such as Now Generation, Voice of the Youths, Hearts United, and Freegan Food Foundation. We encourage everyone to visit our Facebook page for more information and take advantage of this valuable resource."

Jose Sommers, Director of Foresee Foundation, highlighted the significance of the initiative: "It is great that we can bring this educational course to the people of St. Maarten. This aligns with our mission to strengthen our society by providing access to learning and advancement opportunities."

Initially launched by T2DI in 2022 and introduced to St. Maarten in April, the course is now available in English. It offers a flexible, fully digital learning experience that is accessible 24/7 and free of charge. This format allows learners to progress at their own pace, unimpeded by traditional classroom schedules. The digital nature of the course also supports scalability and comprehensive data collection, advantages often missing in conventional educational platforms.

Beyond individual benefits, this course aims to bolster collective resilience in St. Maarten and Curaçao. Improved financial literacy can lead to better financial decisions, thereby strengthening the community as a whole. Notably, the majority of enrollees are women aged 24 to 53, many of whom are single parents. This trend underscores the critical role women play in economic stability and community upliftment.

Foresee Foundation and CIFSEF encourage anyone interested in the course to visit the T2DI website at www.thinktodoinstitute.com for more information and to enroll.