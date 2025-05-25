Freegan Food Foundation and Ministry of VSA Launch Pilot Program to Support Seniors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Freegan Food Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is proud to announce the launch of a four-month pilot program designed to support vulnerable seniors in St. Maarten.

This initiative, made possible through the support of Minister Brug and the Ministry of VSA, seeks to address critical issues of food insecurity and social isolation among the elderly.

The program aims to identify and assist senior citizens who are most in need, offering targeted food support and access to essential services. By working closely with Ministry officials, the Freegan Food Foundation will help ensure that seniors across the island receive the care, dignity, and recognition they deserve.

“We are deeply grateful to Minister Brug and the Ministry of VSA for recognizing the importance of protecting and uplifting our senior citizens,” said DJ Jansen, Managing Director of the Freegan Food Foundation.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that no one—especially those who have laid the foundation for our society—is left behind.”

While this pilot program focuses specifically on seniors, the Foundation continues to see a steady increase in requests from families across the island seeking food assistance. The growing demand highlights the broader need for community-based support systems, and the Foundation remains committed to helping as many households as its resources will allow.

This pilot represents an important milestone in the Foundation’s ongoing work and signals the potential for a sustained and impactful partnership with the Ministry of VSA.

For more information or to support the initiative, please contact the Freegan Food Foundation at info@freeganfoodfoundation.com or +1 (721) 580-2349.

Together, we are building a stronger, more compassionate St. Maarten.

About Freegan Food Foundation

The Freegan Food Foundation is dedicated to reducing food insecurity in St. Maarten by providing access to nutritious food through a dignified, client-choice model. The foundation advocates for long-term solutions to poverty and food justice.