Freegan Food Foundation extends Client Choice Food Bank Services. Opens registration for new beneficiaries | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Freegan Food Foundation is thrilled to announce the extension of its Client Choice Food Bank services for an additional three months, reaffirming its commitment to combating food insecurity in our community.

While a standard period of extension usually spans six months, the foundation, unfortunately, faces a temporary financial constraint. Due to the end of the R4CR program, we can only extend the program for three months, for now. This decision, though challenging, reflects our dedication to providing continued support to individuals and families in need during these trying times.

Recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by many, Freegan Food Foundation is opening registration for new beneficiaries who may benefit from the services provided by the food bank. This expansion aims to reach a wider audience, making a positive impact on the lives within our community.

While the three-month extension is a crucial lifeline, the foundation recognizes the necessity of a more extended period to effectively serve those in need. The foundation is actively seeking government support to secure additional funding and extend the program for a more sustainable duration.

The Client Choice Food Bank emphasizes the importance of dignity and choice for its beneficiaries, allowing them to select the food items that best suit their preferences and dietary needs. This unique approach promotes a sense of empowerment and community support.

This critical program extension is made possible through the generous funds provided by SMDF (St. Maarten Development Fund) and R4CR. The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The latter is administered by the World Bank and implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau).

The R4CR program is locally managed by the VNGI (International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities) in close cooperation with 4C Foundation and other local partners (Relief for Community Resilience). Their commitment to supporting initiatives that address food insecurity has played a pivotal role in enabling Freegan Food Foundation to continue its impactful work.

Registration for new beneficiaries is now open until January 25th, 2024, and interested individuals can sign up by sending a WhatsApp message to +1 721 580 2349. You will then get an invitation for an information session and a personal intake. The foundation encourages those facing food insecurity to take advantage of this opportunity and join the growing community of individuals benefiting from the Client Choice Food Bank.