Freegan Food Foundation opens registration for new clients for their Food Market | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Freegan Food Foundation is excited to announce the opening of registration for its client choice food bank; Freegan’s Food Market. Since 2021 the Food Market has been open and offers a personalized food selection experience.

Beginning in the second half of September, eligible individuals and families will have the opportunity to register and access nutritious, high-quality food items while choosing what best suits their needs and preference for a modest donation of $4 per person, per week.

Freegan’s Food market is part of Freegan Food Foundation’s ongoing mission to reduce food insecurity, combat food waste, and foster dignity among those in need.

Unlike traditional food banks where clients receive pre-packed food boxes, this innovative model allows individuals to select the items they want, ensuring that they not only receive nourishment but also maintain control over their own dietary choices.

The requested $4 donation per person supports the Food Markets operational costs and enables sustainable food distribution while remaining accessible to the community.

“We believe in supporting individuals and families in a way that preserves dignity and promotes independence,” said Joost de Jong, managing director at Freegan Food Foundation.

“With the Client Choice Food Bank, our clients are not just receiving food—they're making choices based on their personal preferences and needs. It’s a more humane and respectful way to address hunger in our community.”

Key Features of the Client Choice Food Bank:

Diverse Food Selection: Clients will have access to fresh produce, beans, grains, and pantry staples.

Personalized Experience: The choice-based model allows clients to select food items that align with their dietary requirements and cultural preferences.

Sustainable Impact: In line with Freegan Food Foundation’s commitment to sustainability, the food bank will also offer rescued food from local retailers, helping to reduce waste while feeding the community.

Easy Registration Process: Interested individuals can register for an intake session by sending a WhatsApp message (NO Calls!!!) to +1 (721) 5802349.

The client choice food bank will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9:30AM – 4PM, with appointments available to accommodate busy schedules and ensure a smooth, dignified shopping experience.

Registration for new beneficiaries is now open until September 1st, 2024, and interested individuals can sign up by sending a WhatsApp message to +1 721 580 2349. You will then get an invitation for a personal intake.

The foundation encourages those facing food insecurity to take advantage of this opportunity and join the growing community of individuals benefiting from the Client Choice Food Bank, especially single parent households and elderly persons.

The Food Market has been made possible by St. Maarten Development Fund, Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben, R4CR, The Republic Bank and private donors and sponsors.