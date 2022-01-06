French side implements curfew as of Friday from 12 midnight | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) - Due to the significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in all the territories of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the Prefect Serge GOUTEYRON has decided to implement a curfew from this Friday 07 January 2022 from 24:00 to 05:00 in accordance with the raa-2022-002 order of Thursday, January 6, 2022, the prefect announced on Thursday.

The situation will then be assessed according to the health situation. Travel between these times will be prohibited except on presentation of a personal or professional certificate. The certificates can be generated through the following link by clicking on the "curfew" tab: https://media.interieur.gouv.fr/attestationdeplacement-derogatoire-covid-19/

Cooperation remains constant with the authorities of Sint Maarten in order to pursue as far as possible a coordinated response to the measures taken.