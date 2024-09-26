Friday World Tourism Day Message from Minister Heyliger Marten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Friday, September 27, 2024, marks World Tourism Day.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications Hon. Grisha Heyliger Marten, World Tourism Day message is as follows:

Fellow St. Martiners, Distinguished visitors, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Today (Ed. Friday, September 27) is more than just another World Tourism Day. Since its inception in 1980, this day—celebrated on September 27—serves as a global call to action. For over half a century, tourism has been the lifeblood of St. Martin’s economy, contributing to 70% of our financial stability. It is, in fact, our bread and butter. Tourism is not only crucial to our island but also the largest industry in the world. As we celebrate World Tourism Day, we join the rest of the world in focusing on this vital industry.

This year’s theme, “Tourism and Peace,” highlights the significant role that tourism can and should play in fostering global peace. It challenges all stakeholders to make peace a core part of their mission. Peace is not a given in today’s world of uncertainty and turmoil. Yet, it is essential—not just for the survival of humanity, but also for tourism to thrive. Tourists naturally avoid areas of conflict for their own safety and security. The very essence of tourism calls for peace, as it brings together people of different nationalities, languages, cultures, and economic backgrounds.

There’s a Moorish proverb that says, “He who does not travel does not know the value of men.” Travel indeed offers a unique opportunity to understand and appreciate others. St. Martin earned the title of the "Friendly Island" because we place immense value on our visitors. This aspect of our collective character has been a key factor in developing our island into a leading tourism destination in the Caribbean

The future of tourism rests in the hands of our youth. What steps are we taking to ensure they understand the significance of tourism and how it fosters mutual understanding and respect? This year’s celebration focuses on engaging the younger generation. Randomly selected public elementary school students, particularly those in grades 5 and 6, will have the chance to participate in an aerial tour with WINAIR, our national carrier. They will also visit a cruise ship, a hotel, airport and harbor, giving them a firsthand experience of what tourism means for our island.

The long-term goal is to make Tourism studies an integral part of the school curriculum, ensuring the sustainability of this industry, which requires continuous innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit—qualities that we, as a people, are blessed with on St. Martin.

Tourism on our island is not just a means of earning a livelihood; it is a way of life. But we must continuously reinvent ourselves, upgrade our facilities and infrastructure, and most importantly, adopt a mindset that positions us as part of a global community seeking lasting peace. This journey begins with our children.

Happy World Tourism Day!