From Curiosity to Cards: Young Readers Embrace the Library in Fun-Filled Visit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The graduating class of Educare Daycare Center 2025 embarked on an exciting and educational adventure to the Sint Maarten Library as part of their transition to Kindergarten for the upcoming 2025–2026 academic year.

Designed to spark curiosity and foster a love for reading, the visit began with a warm welcome and age-appropriate orientation led by librarian M. Powell. A delightful and relatable video featuring Cookie Monster from Sesame Street introduced the pupils to the library’s purpose and etiquette during their visit to the library.

This humorous yet informative segment gently taught the young learners how to behave in a library setting by using a familiar and beloved character.

Following the video, intern Ana Espinal from Sundial School led a lively storytime session with More Than Peach: Changing the World... One Crayon at a Time by Bellen Woodard. This empowering story inspired the children to embrace their uniqueness and diversity—an especially relevant message as they prepare to enter new environments and meet new friends.

The story was complemented by a creative workshop where the children were invited to answer the question “What makes me special?” through coloring activities that tied in with the book’s themes. This hands-on session encouraged self-expression and reflection, allowing each child to explore its identity in a fun and meaningful way.

To reinforce the theme of individuality and self-worth, the group also enjoyed a short segment from Barney: You Are Special.

The highlight of the visit was the official library registration of all 11 students. Each child had their photo taken and was personally signed up as a new member of the Sint Maarten Library by Circulation Head S. Richardson—an exciting milestone in their journey as readers.

To conclude the visit, each student received a special book bag containing a copy of Kind News magazine, gifted as a token of appreciation for its curiosity and budding love of reading.

This joyful experience introduced the young graduates to the joys of the library while helping them develop important skills such as reading, listening, and following instructions—essential tools for their continued academic success.