From Talk to Action – Lets Talk Art Holds first Grant Writing Workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The conversation around St. Maarten's creative economy is moving from ideas to action. During the third edition of the Let’s Talk Art event series, held on June 21, 2025, the Let’s Talk Art team emphasized that these events go beyond dialogue, aiming to provide tangible capacity building and development for creatives, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to thrive. Laura Bijnsdorp was a featured speaker, delivering a presentation on grant writing and highlighting opportunities for local creatives to access funding.

This past Saturday, August 22, a group of local creatives gathered at the newly founded Lemonade Hub in Guana Bay for the first-ever Grant Writing Workshop, a direct follow-up to the June event. According to Darryl York of Let’s Talk Art, this was the natural next step. “We've had events where ideas and experiences were exchanged, knowledge shared, etc.,” York noted. “Now it's time to roll up our sleeves and start getting things done.”

The workshop attracted 16 registrations, but to ensure each participant received hands-on guidance, the group was limited to six creatives. Bijnsdorp, who generously volunteered her time and expertise, guided participants through a practical, step-by-step process for applying for grants from the Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG), turning ideas into actionable plans for St. Maarten's creative community. “We wanted to make sure everyone got real, hands-on attention,” she explained. “This was about rolling up our sleeves and working on actual project ideas.”

The workshop covered the fundamentals of grant writing: from asking the right questions before applying and structuring a proposal, to the often-intimidating task of creating a realistic budget. To kick things off, participants engaged in a lively icebreaker activity: sketching their project idea in one minute while others guessed the concept, a fun, collaborative way to get creative juices flowing.

This workshop received a major boost from the in-person presence of two representatives from the CCG fund itself, Ms. Kenty Lichtenberg and Ms. Candia Joseph, who provided direct, on-the-ground answers to participants’ questions, demystifying what the fund looks for in a successful application. “Having CCG there was invaluable,” said one participant. “It took the guesswork out of it. Instead of wondering what they want, we could just ask them directly. It made the whole process feel much more accessible.”

This marks a milestone for the island’s growing "orange economy," demonstrating how St. Maarten’s creative community is building the skills needed to turn passion into sustainable projects. According to Let’s Talk Art's Naomi Korstanje, this is just the beginning. “This grant writing workshop will be the first of many from Let’s Talk Art. Moving forward, look forward to more result-driven events from LTA.”

This workshop was the first of many hands-on workshops from Let’s Talk Art, ensuring St. Maarten’s artists, creatives, and cultural institutions have the tools they need to move from conversation to creation.