FULL HOUSE “Let’s Talk About Sex 3 makes History” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) - The Positive Foundation and the Elektralyets Foundation closed out Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with the highly anticipated Let’s Talk About Sex 3 panel discussion, drawing a full house at the Lion’s Civic Center on Friday, September 26.

The atmosphere was electric as men of all ages filled the venue—an inspiring show of solidarity for men’s health, prostate cancer awareness, and breaking long-held stigmas.

Men’s Night Out: A Warm Welcome

The evening began at 6 p.m. with the Men’s Night Out happy hour. Guests arriving at the door received health information booklets and free Man Up Check Up T-shirts, courtesy of Da Drugstore and Benu Pharmacy. Light refreshments and snacks encouraged conversation, allowing men to relax, mingle, and connect before the evening’s panel discussion.

The event was made possible through a powerful collaboration between the Sint Maarten Lions Club, the Ministry of VSA’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS), St. Maarten Medical Center, Da Drugstore, Benu Pharmacy, and the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations.

Opening Remarks: Breaking the Silence

Moderators Shelly Alphonso (President, Positive Foundation) and Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt (President, Elektralyets Foundation) welcomed attendees and acknowledged the many partners and supporters behind the initiative.

Hon. Minister of VSA, Richinel Brug, delivered powerful remarks, urging men to “break the silence and stigma around prostate cancer” and to take charge of their health.

Lions Club President Alvin Prescod reinforced the theme of collaboration, aligning the event with the Lions Club’s theme “We Outside” and highlighting the importance of staying connected to the community.

Expert Insights: Knowledge is Power

Three top urologists from St. Maarten Medical Center—Dr. Ramos, Dr. Rojas, and Dr. Pinto—delivered informative presentations.

*Dr. Pinto opened with a candid discussion on erectile dysfunction, addressing risk factors, treatment options, and the importance of communication between patients, doctors, and partners.

*Dr. Rojas provided a comprehensive overview of prostate cancer, covering anatomy, symptoms, diagnosis,

*Dr. Ramos presented the treatment pathways, giving men the tools to understand their options and take proactive measures that men now have a range of effective medical options and strong aftercare support.

Survivors Speak: Real Stories, Real Impact

The evening’s most powerful moments came from prostate cancer survivors, who shared their deeply personal journeys.

*Michael Van Grieken, businessman – described how seeking medical help and undergoing TURP surgery saved his life.

*Raymond Benjamin, athlete – revealed how a sports-related check led to his cancer diagnosis; he chose brachytherapy and emphasized the importance of not letting ego block early action.

*Gordon Snow, editor of The Daily Herald – shared his story of robotic surgery in Panama, crediting family and fellow survivor Michael Ferrier for support.

*Michael Ferrier, advocate and survivor of 20+ years – closed with humor, hope, and a reminder that early detection is the greatest weapon.

Community Engagement and Gratitude

A lively Q&A session gave men the chance to ask pressing questions on treatment, recovery, and sexual health.

Swinda Richardson of CPS delivered the vote of thanks, recognizing the panelists, partners, and attendees:

“This campaign is a model for how collaboration can lead to impactful change.”

Panelists received tokens of appreciation from Da Drugstore and Benu Pharmacy, and the evening closed with a symbolic group photo—cementing the night as a historic milestone for men’s health awareness in Sint Maarten.

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Movement

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations expressed gratitude to all sponsors and partners for their support of the Man Up Check Up 2025 campaign. With St. Eustatius and Anguilla already on board, the initiative is poised to grow regionally and beyond.

“Tonight was more than an event it was a breakthrough, “Doctors taught. Survivors spoke. Men listened,” said Shelly Alphonso and Mercedes “Elektra” van der Waals-Wyatt. “That simple formula created something powerful tonight, a spark that will carry the Man Up Check Up campaign into the future with even greater impact and innovation. Early detection isn’t just a message, it’s a lifeline. Men, it’s time: Man Up, Check Up.” it’s time to take charge of your health.