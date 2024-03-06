Fun Miles announces the winners of Fun Domino | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

Source: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=54514:fun-miles-announces-the-winners-of-fun-domino&Itemid=450
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The winners of the remarkable Fun Miles campaign have been revealed. On March 4th, the drawing of the Fun Domino campaign took place under the supervision of Notary Luz-Marie Tuitt from Notary Boekhoudt.
The end-of-year campaign has been successfully concluded, and we are delighted to announce the winners. Over the past months, the Sint Maarten community has collected Fun Domino cards to complete their game boards and have a chance of winning fantastic prizes.
Fun Miles thanks all partners who participated in this amazing campaign, Fun Domino! Congratulations to all the winners. Stay tuned for more interactive and enjoyable campaigns in the coming months!
Here is the list of winners:
- Chevrolet Onix with a two-year operational lease from Real Auto, including two years of car insurance from an ENNIA broker and one year of fuel from Petro Plus (Nafl. 100 per month): 360901078418
- A gift card of USD$ 3.000 from Kooyman: 360905768212
- A weekend for 2 in Punta Cana Inc. flights, transfer, hotel stay, and activities from Maduro Travel St. Maarten: 360903973145
- 100.000 Fun Miles from WIB: 360907606568
- 1 Year of free selected menu items at Domino’s Pizza, KFC, and Carl & Sons: 360901039352
- An electric scooter and trampoline from Top 1 Toys: 360901491553
