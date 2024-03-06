Fun Miles announces the winners of Fun Domino | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The winners of the remarkable Fun Miles campaign have been revealed. On March 4th, the drawing of the Fun Domino campaign took place under the supervision of Notary Luz-Marie Tuitt from Notary Boekhoudt.

The end-of-year campaign has been successfully concluded, and we are delighted to announce the winners. Over the past months, the Sint Maarten community has collected Fun Domino cards to complete their game boards and have a chance of winning fantastic prizes.

Fun Miles thanks all partners who participated in this amazing campaign, Fun Domino! Congratulations to all the winners. Stay tuned for more interactive and enjoyable campaigns in the coming months!

Here is the list of winners: