Fun Miles Year-End Campaign is Guaranteed Fun! Win a Trip to Italy, and more with WordFun | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The highly anticipated Fun Miles year-end campaign is back, bringing excitement and fantastic prizes to all of St. Maarten!

This season, customers who shop at participating partners can collect WordFun letters to create words on the game board and compete for amazing prizes like a trip to Italy from Mau Asam Travel, 250.000 Fun Miles courtesy of WIB and a Kooyman gift voucher of $850.

The campaign kicks off on November 1, 2024, and runs through January 25, 2025.

Play WordFun to Win FUNtastic prizes!

It’s easy to join the fun! Shop at participating partners to receive WordFun cards with letter tiles, then use these letters to complete your game board. Game boards are available for free at all participating partners.

You must create seven words on the game board, three sponsor names and four other words from the game board dictionary to enter for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Can’t wait and want to win instant prizes? Head to the Fun Miles app and scratch your way to fun rewards like bonus miles, discounts, and even golden prizes like 1 year breakfast of Carl & Sons, weekend-stay at Holland House or a jewelry set of SoDutch Jewelry.

Each time you shop at a participating partner you receive a play. So, the more you shop, the more chances you have to win!

All information can be found on the website funmiles.net

For the game rules, participation terms, a list of partners, and a complete list of prizes, visit funmiles.ne