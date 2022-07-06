Funtopia says Thank You for Successful First Annual Mokofest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation the organizers of the first annual Mokofest event that took place on Sunday 3rd July at the Emilio Wilson Park would like to express their profound gratitude for all persons that made the event possible.

This project was supported by the following institutions the Government of the Netherlands under the Sint Maarten Trust fund, implemented by Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR), administered by VNGI, and overseen by The World Bank. In addition, the initial FYI program was supported in collaboration with UNESCO Sint Maarten in collaboration with the Department of Culture, as a part of the preservation of the intangible cultural heritage (ICH) attributes of Sint Maarten and Prince Bernhard Culture Fund Caribbean Area. Special thank you to CC1, Island Spirits, Rainforest Adventures, Telcell and Sint Maarten Tourist office for their contributions.

We would like to thank the after-school coordinators from Sister Borgia School, Hillside Christian School Helmich Snijders and Asha Stevens Hillside Christian Campus, MAC Browlia F. Maillard and John A. Gumbs Campus, Oranje school all the parents and children from our community outreach program for under 12 age group. the Fyi youth leaders for the after-school program Quair Hodge, Maliek Short, Liem Stanley, Denise Edward, Sarah Thomasia. Project manager from the program Catherine Burns from IRM Training Solution. All the participants in our ages 13 to 27 Young professional programs Senior Soualigan Giants Ceasar Martina, Jahsentio Dore, Keon Blair, Shadina Bryan, Tamaya Blagrove, Jasmine Charles, Merleak Smith, Jean-Philip Pierre-Louis, Yolanda Thomas, Leroy Walcott, John Walcot, Shammy Edward, Daniela Garcia, Gerivannca Browne, Adacia Reiph, Jahshyla Grégoire, Michaela Edwards.

We would also like to thank the participating vendors Soualiga Women Association, Bichos Snaxville, Tasty Treaty Treats, Juicy Fruit, La Gaterie Sxm, Island Fresh, Kikis Kitchen, Croquettes and things, Topchef, Dru’s Juice, Natural Juices, Leighloe, Posh Boutique, K’s Cakes, Empress designs Jewelry, TikTok Pops, Our Creations Sxm Arts & Craft Foundation, Crochet baby, Nascha / Art Recycling / sea Grapes Tours, S&S Cute Cakes, Ardyss with Me, St. Maarten national Heritage Museum, Aphrobelle, Green Zone, Louisa Lake Arts And Craft Coconut Products, Royal Melanin Sking Care, Soapure body Products, Diane’s multi Services, 4life Products, Glamourous Hairtopia and Black Ops.

Special thank you to our master of ceremonies Big Al and the performers Charise Piper, Dashaun Prince, DCG band members, Deejay Vybz, Dj BatKo, Ebony Empress, Faizah Tabasamu, Ebony Steel Orchestra, Injection Band members, Magueda Jackson, Melissa Fleming, Nico, Shawn J, King Vers, Soualiga Capoeira, Souleymane Camera, Swa-li Gwoka Group, Funtopia Dancers and Russel Grant. Special guest speakers Clara Reyes head of the cultural department, Ruby Bute Ambassador of the arts and culture and Marcellia Henry- UNESCO Sint Maarten and Rolf Hunink R4CR Trust Fund.

Special thank you the media publications Focus Magazine, Faxinfo, GYC initiative, Onesxm on my88.3fm, Fernando Clark show on SOS Radio 95.9fm, Goldie b Radio show on Lavoixfm. Soualiga news day, The Daily Herald.

The AUC Volunteers, WIEM and the Board members from the Funtopia youth initiative Foundation Shirley Richardson, Apolonia Violenus and Onika Philips. Special thank you to Keveline and Jamal Felicite, Joy Dolphin, Edward, and Louis Baptiste, Geniquah Thewet, Hika Hughes, Mahalia Jackson and Stacey Blijden, Diahenn van Heyningen.

Special thank you to Showtime Sound, DLG Party rentals, Sheila Seamstress, Chilly Willy, Focal Length Studios, Artistic Drive, Lisandro Suriel, Sheriff security, Sign triple9 and Trakx Design NV.This initiative was truly a community effort, and we appreciate the support and encourage everyone to stay connected to our social medial pages on Facebook and Instagram @fyifoundation @soualigamokos for more information.