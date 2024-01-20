FYI Foundation welcomes the New Year in style | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation recently hosted a New Year's party for their members. The age range of members varies from senior members 21 and older, junior members 13 to 17, and their newly welcomed preteen members from ages seven (7) to 12. Participants enjoyed the beautifully decorated ambiance of the John Larmonie Center, delicious food, and great music.



A number of members received special recognition awards for successful participation in our preteen and teenager stilt program in 2023. Namely, Yowell Perez, Joel Morris, Dejohn Webster, Sebastian Marsham, Zhair Eeswijk, Abigale Smith, Khadiya Richardson, and Eliana Morris for the pre-teen category.

For the 13 and older category, the certificate recipients were Jeremiah Richardson, Joshua Richardson, Justin Dore, Cathypha Saunders, Nariah Marlin, Amanda Smith, Zora Eeswijk, Shabea Brown, Zovanique Lugiss, and Travilar Godet.

Selected senior members received awards for their commitment to the continued success and development of the organization. These awards were given to Denise Edward, Shammy Edward, and Crystal Blackett Skinner, who have been a part of the organization for over eight (8) years.



The FYI Foundation is looking forward to a successful 2024. The foundation has been working with UNESCO Sint Maarten since 2021 and recently received support to continue offering after-school programs in cultural heritage training for the youth.

Such programs include stilt walking, May pole dancing, majorettes dancing and twirling, and African djembe drumming. All these activities are available for FYI members.

If you are interested in registering your pre-teens and teens, please contact us for more information before February 15th at fyifoundationsxm@gmail.com or 1 721 520-2138.