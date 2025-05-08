FYIF Open House – Inspire, Engage & Make a Difference | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation is thrilled to announce its inaugural Open House on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Philipsburg Sports Auditorium from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Join us as we introduce vulnerable youth and those with limited access to creative opportunities to the vibrant world of performing arts and self-expression!

This event is dedicated to showcasing talent, welcoming new volunteers, and creating essential opportunities for those who need them most. FYIF youth members, along with their mentors and volunteers, will display their skills in stilt walking, face painting, dance, balloon twisting, and statuing, offering live performances and engaging mini-workshops to inspire and connect with the community.

We are looking for 10 passionate volunteers who want to join our youth-led team and help make a difference.

A community eager to inspire and be inspired—let's work together to introduce 100 young people to these thrilling opportunities!

By joining us, you will not only experience the creativity and energy of FYIF but also play a vital role in supporting and empowering youth who may not have access to such experiences otherwise.

Visit the sxmdoet.com website and register today for the FYIF Open House.

Get involved today—let’s create a lasting impact together! Whether you're an aspiring artist, a community enthusiast, or someone looking to make a positive change, this is your chance to contribute meaningfully and be part of something extraordinary. The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation believes that every young person deserves the opportunity to explore their passions and develop their skills in a nurturing environment.

By volunteering, you'll not only help cultivate these young talents but also gain invaluable experiences and friendships that will last a lifetime. The Open House promises to be a day filled with joy, learning, and connection, bringing together individuals from all walks of life united by a shared mission of empowerment and creativity.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness the transformative power of the arts and community engagement. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare to be inspired! Together, we can build a brighter future for the youth in our community.