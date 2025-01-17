GAC Focus audit provides insights in experiences with the Tax system | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The General Audit Chamber (GAC) published its Focus audit on experiences with the tax system. The report is based on a survey of 562 respondents. Although the results are not statistically representative nor provide a comprehensive overview, it does provide insights of the public's experiences with the tax administration. The General Audit Chamber notes that they were unable to ascertain the total amount of taxable entities and persons on St. Maarten.

A total of 72% of the respondents reported difficulties interacting with the tax office. The most common issues included unclear assessments (269 respondents), poor customer service (199 respondents), and difficulty contacting the tax office (200 respondents). Additionally, 73% of respondents relied on professional help, indicating the complexity of the tax filing process.

A mere 22% of respondents found tax forms easy to use, while 38% rated them as difficult. Awareness of tax compliance promotion efforts was also low, with 41% unaware of initiatives by the tax administration. The General Audit Chamber believes that these findings show gaps in communication, efficiency, and transparency, which hinder compliance and diminish trust in the system.

The report acknowledges ongoing reforms, including ICT upgrades and legal improvements, but stresses the need for immediate enhancements in customer service and accessibility. A customer-focused approach, improved communication, and simplified processes are needed for restoring taxpayer confidence and achieving the administration’s vision of efficiency and honesty.

The Audit Chamber urges the Tax Administration, government, and Parliament to address these issues to ensure a fair, transparent, and effective tax system. The findings serve as a roadmap for a stronger relationship between taxpayers and public institutions, ultimately contributing to the country’s fiscal stability.

The General Audit Chamber facilitates Parliament with objective assessments that inform their oversight. The audit is a wake-up call for addressing systemic issues. The report is available on the General Audit Chamber’s website: www.arsxm.org