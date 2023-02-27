GAC Submits Early 2022 Annual Report | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The General Audit Chamber (GAC) of St. Maarten presented its 2022 Annual Report to the Governor and Parliament on February 27th, 2023, fulfilling its obligation to submit the report well ahead of the required deadline (before July 1st). As an independent High Council of State, the Audit Chamber ensures the value for money and legal compliance of the Government's income and expenses.

The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of the audits conducted throughout the year and presents a detailed account of the institution's use of its budget for the fiscal year 2022. The Audit Chamber emphasizes its independent position and acknowledges that the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the government and the institution.

In terms of performance, the Audit Chamber produced eight reports on various topics, including the country's financial statements, the allocation of the income generated from road tax, the execution of the COVID-19 Stimulus and Relief Plan, the possibilities of rent reduction for the Government, and APS’ 2021 financial statement. The annual report describes each report in detail. Additionally, the Audit Chamber has worked diligently throughout the year to enhance its internal policies.

The annual report also provides information on the institution’s budget realization for 2022. It outlines the Audit Chamber’s communication performance, including several key performance indicators (KPIs) for its social media platforms. The Audit Chamber's online interactive environment delivered significantly improved KPIs, and the institution plans to enhance its online presence further by adding new topics.

The Annual Report for 2022 is published in English and Dutch and is available on the General Audit Chamber's website (www.arsxm.org) and social media platforms, Facebook and LinkedIn. Interested parties are encouraged to read the report and gain valuable insights into the Audit Chamber's activities and achievements throughout the year.