GAMMA IT SOLUTION AGREEMENT SIGNIFIES LAUNCH OF THE RADEX BORDER CONTROL SYSTEM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The Ministry of Justice has adopted a new and improved Border Control Management System for implementation in St. Maarten. An official signing ceremony was held by the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson and Frank Baks of the Gamma Aruba IT Solutions, an Aruba-based soft and hardware provider for the RADEX Border Control Management System (BCMS) on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the Airport’s Department Hall.

The Director of Immigration and Border Control Services, Jocelyn Levenstone, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Princess Juliana International Airport, Brian Mingo joined in on the milestone event.

The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson announced that the Radex system is now operational for immigration management in St. Maarten. Immigration matters in Sint Maarten indicated a need for updating and improving the previous immigration management system; whereby the joint efforts will work in favor of the goals of Immigration and Border Control Services of Sint Maarten.

The Radex system is a modular built application with an extensive array of modules, developed as a turn-key solution, to assist government agencies involved in law enforcement activities to protect their borders.

The system is also used to keep track of overstay information, address information, and other statistical data.

After a working visit to Aruba in April 2022, the Justice Minister determined that several law enforcement agencies are successfully using the Radex system for immigration management and St. Maarten should follow suit to ensure an optimal system is in place. During the visit, the Minister toured the Reina Beatrix International Airport where she witnessed firsthand a live/real-time demonstration of the Radex system, to further determine how the immigration officers at the different entry and departure points utilized the system to process the entry and departure of travelers.

“I’m elated that the Radex system has now been adapted for implementation in St. Maarten. With the adaptation of the Radex system, border management for Sint Maarten will be made easier and more efficient as the Radex system will offer the opportunity to generate monthly reports of overstayers, allowing the Mobile Unit an opportunity to visit them and regulate the next steps. As a result, we hope to welcome more visitors who will formally request extensions of their stay if so required or desired, thereby preventing situations that lead to deportation, I’d also like to express my gratitude to Dimitri Connor of the Financial Intelligence Unit (MOT) for his commitment to the realization of this system” divulged Minister Richardson.

At Thursday’s official signing, the sentiments of the Director of Immigration and Border Control Services, Jocelyn Levenstone were also acknowledged: “With the acquisition of a new border management system for immigration, we embark on this journey with our goal not just to modernize and automate processes; it is to create a seamless, secure, and efficient gateway for global travelers.

With this new system, we will not only enhance national security but also facilitate a smoother travel experience for visitors. Our dedication to excellence, collaboration, and innovation will guide us as we build a state-of-the-art solution that ensures effective border management while upholding the values of openness, fairness, and inclusivity."

Frank Baks, Director of Gamma IT Solutions, also expressed his gratitude for Sint Maarten's decision to implement the BCMS. He stated, 'We are truly grateful for the confidence that Sint Maarten has shown in the RADEX system. This marks a significant step forward for the island's security measures and we are grateful to be a part of this. We extend our sincere thanks to the Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, for her discerning choice and unwavering commitment to enhancing border control in St. Maarten. We firmly believe that the RADEX system is the optimal choice for St. Maarten's border control needs, and we are committed to ensuring its success on the island.

The St. Maarten Government successfully acquired the RADEX Border Control Management System (BCMS), thanks to the allocation of CAPEX funds by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Ardwell Irion.