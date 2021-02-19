Gasoline and Diesel Prices to be adjusted on Saturday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Saturday, February 20, fuel pump prices will be adjusted for gasoline and diesel.

The current price of unleaded gasoline is Naf.1.879 per liter, will be adjusted to the new price of Naf.1.947 per liter.

The current price of diesel is Naf.1.409 per liter, will be adjusted to the new price of Naf.1.467 per liter.

The Government of Sint Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products in the country to motorists.

At the international level, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments and local prices follow the international trend, and therefore prices are adjusted to reflect this.