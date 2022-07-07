Gasoline and Diesel prices to change on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Friday, July 08, fuel pump prices will be adjusted for gasoline and diesel.

The current price of unleaded gasoline is Naf.3.145 per liter, will be adjusted to the new price of Naf.3.014 per liter.

The current price of diesel is Naf.2.562 per liter, will be adjusted to the new price of Naf.2.929 per liter.

The Government of Sint Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products in the country to motorists.

At the ...