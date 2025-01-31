Gear Up for the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta with Shipwreck Shops and Gill | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - As sailors and visitors from around the world prepare for the 45th Anniversary St. Maarten Heineken Regatta set for March 6-9, 2025, two renowned gear suppliers—Shipwreck Shops and Gill— have released their own exclusive Regatta gear lines to ensure participants and fans alike are outfitted in style, comfort, and performance.

This collection brings together the best of Gill, a global leader in technical marine apparel, and Shipwreck Shops, a St. Maarten institution with over 50 years of retail excellence, to offer an unparalleled selection of Regatta gear.

From high-performance sailing wear to island-inspired souvenirs, the 2025 collection has something for every competitor, supporter, and Regatta fan.

Shipwreck Shops: A Regatta Legacy with Local Flair

For more than 30 years, Shipwreck Shops has been the go-to source for exclusive St. Maarten Heineken Regatta merchandise, and 2025 is no exception. This year’s collection includes stylish additions such as new collector’s tees, fashionable shorts, athleisure wear and limited-edition ornaments—all designed to capture the island’s unique spirit and sailing culture.

This year’s gear reflects the vibrant color palette and lively essence of St. Maarten, perfect choices for anyone who wants to bring the warmth of the Caribbean back home in form of souvenirs for themselves, family, and friends. Additionally, Shipwreck Shops has taken strides toward sustainability, introducing organic cotton t-shirts and reusable drinkware for eco-conscious regatta fans.

“For over three decades, we’ve been committed to providing regatta gear that not only reflects the world-class spirit of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta but also showcases the island’s unique culture and beauty,” said Karen Richardson, Operations Manager at Shipwreck Shops.

Gill: Performance Sailing Apparel for Rain or Shine

As an internationally recognized brand trusted by elite sailors, Gill returns as the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta’s technical gear provider, designed to meet the demands of all race conditions – from warm Caribbean Sea spray to the hot island sun.

Whether braving squalls on the racecourse or celebrating victories at the Regatta Village, competitors can rely on Gill’s innovative, breathable, and water-resistant apparel to keep them performing at their best.

“We are very happy to announce our renewed partnership with the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta in its 45th year. It is a privilege to be part of the largest regatta in the Caribbean, and we look forward to 4 days of world-class sailing with plenty of fun to be had on and off the water!” said Dominic McCarthy, EVP Gill North America.

In addition to technical UV long sleeves for men and women, as well as quick dry shorts, the official St. Maarten Heineken Regatta technical gear line offers dry bags, performance hats and streamlined wind and rainproof jackets.

Gear Up for the 2025 Regatta

The exclusive St. Maarten Heineken Regatta gear from Shipwreck Shops and Gill is currently available at multiple locations across the island.

For a wide selection of Regatta souvenirs and the fashion gear line for all Regatta fans, Shipwreck Shops has their curated Regatta collection available at their 14 retail shops around the island, including Princess Juliana International Airport, Maho, Simpson Bay and Philipsburg, as well as popup shops in Carrefour, Sint Maarten Yacht Club, Divico and the Regatta Village at Port de Plaisance.

Gill’s technical line is available exclusively through the local marine chandlery Budget Marine, where racers can also stock up on critical boat supplies and racing needs at the best prices.

Whether you're racing hard, supporting from shore, or simply soaking in the legendary "Serious Fun!" atmosphere, this year's collection ensures you’ll do so in top-quality gear that represents the best of St. Maarten, sailing, and sustainable fashion.

Join the celebration for the 45th Anniversary St. Maarten Heineken Regatta by picking up exclusive commemorative gear and enjoy the free nightly entertainment at the Port de Plaisance Regatta Village in style this March 6-9, 2025!

This year's gear line by Shipwreck Shops reflects the vibrant color palette and lively essence of St. Maarten, with photos featuring iconic spots around the island such as picturesque Walter Plantz Square and Seaview Beach Hotel on the Boardwalk © Mara Bailey