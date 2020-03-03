GEBE starts project to replace Boardwalk lights | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The project to replace the current light and fixtures on the Boardwalk has commenced, according to a press release from the cabinet of the Minister of VROMI.

On Monday GEBE workers could be seen on the Boardwalk replacing the current light poles and installing the light fixtures on the new poles.

There are some 76 new light poles along the Boardwalk on which the new light fixtures will be placed.

The new LED lights, though brighter, are much more efficient and weather resistant.

The new lights are part of a project from the ministry of VROMI to enhance safety on the Boardwalk.

In collaboration with the local authorities some of the lights will be equipped with cameras which is part of the Community Safety Streetlight program.

Next, the ministry will place garbage bins along the Boardwalk, in an effort to reduce the garbage on the Boardwalk, while promoting the recycling campaign initiated last year by the ministry.

The light project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

Minister of VROMI, Christopher Wever, Patrick Drijvers, GEBE’s Assistant Distribution Manager, and GEBE CEO Kenrick Chittick were on hand to oversee the installation of the first 10 lights.

A GEBE worker securing the electrical connections to the new light poles.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30082:gebe-starts-project-to-replace-boardwalk-lights&Itemid=504