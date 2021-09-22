General Hospital basement floor pouring on Thursday evening | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)’s general contractor will be pouring the first section of the basement floor of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) on Thursday evening (September 23, 2021) starting at 8 pm.

In order to safeguard the highest quality of concrete and the least amount of risk of traffic congestion to hinder the continuous pouring of 500 cubic meters, which will take an estimated 10 hours, the pouring will be done in the evening and is scheduled to start at 8 pm and involve a total of approximately 70 truckloads.

The cement trucks will be entering the SMGH construction site from various entrances, being: the SMGH construction site entrance at the roundabout on Welgelegenroad / G.A. Arnell Boulevard, the main entrance of SMMC and the SMGH construction side entrance on Jackal Road. In order to regulate a smooth operation, traffic regulators will be on hand at the roundabout to guide the traffic flow.

The pouring may result in some noise pollution, in particular for residents in the immediate vicinity of the construction site, however SMMC and the general contractor will do their utmost to keep any possible nuisance to a minimum level.

For any possible complaints regarding the new hospital construction activities, persons can go to the SMGH section of the SMMC website and follow the complaints procedure at: https://smmc.sx/SMGH/SMGH-ESMP

SMMC would like to take this opportunity to apologize for any possible inconvenience that is caused by the ongoing construction of the new hospital, as SMMC continues its mission of raising the level of health care on St. Maarten and provide the community of St. Maarten and surrounding islands with quality care, close to home.