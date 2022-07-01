George Lamming (1927 – 2022) … Tribute, by Lasana M. Sekou | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Acclaimed author, political thinker George Lamming, OCC, CHB, was born on June 8, 1927, and died on June 4, 2022, in his native Barbados. He was 94. Dr. Lamming was accorded a state funeral. On July 1, a solemn “Memorial Service” held for him at the Frank Collymore Hall, was attended by his family, President Dame Sandra Mason and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, along with other dignitaries, colleagues, and friends from the country and abroad. The following tribute was written by Lasana M. Sekou, founder of House of Nehesi Publishers, George Lamming’s first Caribbean ...