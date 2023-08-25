Georges Greaux Retires as Chairman of the Board of Directors for WINAIR | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Council of Ministers bid a fond farewell to the esteemed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Windward Island Airways (WINAIR) Mr. Georges Greaux, as he stepped down from his role after twelve years of dedicated service. This significant moment was commemorated with a heartfelt farewell, during which Mr. Greaux was honored for his outstanding contributions to corporate governance and leadership.

The farewell took place during the annual shareholders meeting with the Council of Ministers, which would be the last for Mr. Greaux. In attendance were the remaining members of the Supervisory Board of Directors, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT), the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports (ECYS), the Minister of Spatial Planning, Infrastructure, and the Environment (VROMI), and the Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs; the Ministers of Justice and Finance were absent due to travel obligations.

Georges Greaux’s tenure as Chairman of the Board of Directors has been characterized by visionary guidance, strategic decision-making, and commitment to WINAIR’s success. His leadership played a pivotal role in shaping the airline’s growth and reputation in the region. Under his guidance, the board has achieved remarkable milestones and maintained its position as a leading player in the aviation industry during local and international tragedies.

During the meeting, colleagues, dignitaries, and associates took the opportunity to express their gratitude for Mr. Greaux’s contributions to corporate professionalism, especially the role he played as a mentor during the Corporate Governance Traineeship. The Ministers and members of the Supervisory Board of Directors extended their warmest regards, offering words of thanks and well-wishes for his retirement.