Gibbs: 2020 has been a trying year. We must continue to be vigilant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – President of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin Daniel Gibbs on Christmas Eve issued his 2020 Christmas Day 2020 message to the nation and it reads as follows as translated by Microsoft translation services: Dear fellow citizens, I wish you a happy holiday season and take advantage of this well-deserved Christmas break.

In many ways, 2020 has been a trying year. We must continue to be vigilant in the face of the health crisis which affects us, to respect the barrier gestures and the recommendations of the Regional Health Agency.

The crises we have faced together since 2017 have helped strengthen the ties that unite us and our capacity for resilience. They have strengthened our unity and our collective and fighting spirit in the face of adversity.

During this Christmas period, I have a special thought for the families who will not be able to reunite due to health restrictions. In such a situation, it is essential to maintain family links and to share our traditions with those close to us who have remained far from us. It is a way to transmit a part of our Friendly Island to them and to reassure them.

I also have a thought for those who are going through difficult times or who are facing illness. I wish them all the strength they need to overcome these trials.

My dear compatriots,

I encourage you to remain united and united, to continue your efforts in the public space while respecting health constraints. For now, this is the only way at our disposal to effectively fight the global Covid19 pandemic, which has affected us since March 2020.

On behalf of my elected colleagues of the Territorial Council of Saint-Martin, on behalf of the staff of the Collectivity, I send you my best wishes for these Christmas and New Year’s celebrations and the new year that is looming.

I remain convinced that the best is yet to come. Rest assured that we are working tirelessly on this with my team. Happy holidays to all. I wish you happy holidays!