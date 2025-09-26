“Godguys” Stage Play Set to Inspire at Philipsburg Cultural Center on September 27 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The spotlight is set to shine on the stage of the Philipsburg Cultural Center on September 27th at 07.30 SHARP as the highly anticipated production Godguys comes to life.

This powerful stage play, produced in partnership with uNiqu’ Arts and EX3, is known to have a long-lasting commitment to a movement where storytelling meets advocacy.

The event will be hosted by our very own King Vers, a talented musician, artist and actor that has crossed borders with his multiple talent and creative ways of being a true ambassador to our island.

This stage play is a powerful story exploring courageous conversations about traumas that affect the mental well-being of black men… topics that are often silenced within the black community.

This project brings together an extraordinary team of producers, actors, schools, and community partners united by one mission: to transfer energy, knowledge, and art into conversations that matter.

We are excited to be hosting the entire cast and production crew under the leadership and guidance of nA' Stubbs (Writer / Director / Producer) and C. Nathaniel Brown (Co-Creator/ Producer) of “Godguys”. “My hope is that this theatre production will shift our view from the fragmented image of the black man that society has created with unrealistic expectations and pressures that discourage him to feel, to hurt, to talk about it, or to get help.

Your time with us will include watching six successful black men as they laugh, cry, hurt, strive, bleed, unravel, laugh some more, love, embrace vulnerability, but all while taking steps towards HEALING... towards WELLNESS...towards WHOLENESS”, says nA' Stubbs.

The production features the talents of both seasoned and emerging actors, guided by passionate producers who have poured heart and vision into the project. Schools and teachers have embraced the initiative by actively involving students, demonstrating the vital role of art in education and community growth.

Together, they showcase how storytelling on stage can become a catalyst for cultural awareness and healing. “I couldn’t have scripted a better scenario, a better cast, or better co-producer to make it happen.

“I’m excited to have this amazing cast bring these characters and stories to life for you. What we’ve created together will certainly entertain, educate, and empower. I believe this production will help many heal from deep wounds that have prevented them from being and living whole”, expressed C. Nathaniel Brown.

Community support has been central to this project’s success. From men and artists to students and families, St. Maarten has stepped up, showing a shared understanding that these narratives are not only artistic expressions but necessary conversations for building a stronger, more resilient society. Godguys is not just a play—it is a testament to the island’s collective commitment to growth, dialogue, and healing.

The organizers extend heartfelt thanks to all sponsors who have contributed to bringing this initiative to life. A special recognition goes to het Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, whose financial contribution ensured that this vision could be realized, as well as to the many businesses and individuals who supported the project (RBC Bank, Mental Health Foundation, Divi Resort St. Maarten, Native Nations St. Maarten and the entire community). Their contributions highlight the importance of investing in art as a tool for community building and cultural preservation.

Tickets for Godguys are in high demand, with only a limited number still available. Community members are encouraged to secure theirs as soon as possible at Adolphus Richardson or via the Philipsburg Cultural Center by calling +1 (721) 524-5084 to avoid missing this unforgettable cultural event.

On September 27th, the Philipsburg Cultural Center will not only host a play—it will host a movement of art, dialogue, and unity.