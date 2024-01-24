GoLocal.sx Returns for its Third Edition, Promising a Local Extravaganza | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - The highly anticipated third edition of GoLocal.sx is set to take place this Sunday, January 28th, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall. The event promises a celebration of local talent, with the highlight being a live performance by the renowned SEE5 Band.

Organized by Xtratight, this community-driven event offers free entrance to all attendees, making it an ideal family outing. ALEEZE will be transformed into a bustling marketplace, with 20+ vendors showcasing a diverse array of locally crafted gift items and products, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Managing Director of Xtratight, Mr. Bertaux Fleming, expressed his honor in hosting an event that provides a unique platform for local small businesses. "GoLocal.sx serves as a one-stop destination for locally made products and services. We understand the challenges faced by small businesses in establishing their brand, and this event aims to bridge that gap," said Mr. Fleming.

The event has garnered consistent support from Qredits, emphasizing their commitment to fostering small businesses and contributing to the growth of the local business community. Mr. Fleming extended his gratitude to Qredits for their unwavering support.

"We are grateful for the continuous support from Qredits and the entire small business community. It's heartening to see the collaborative effort to create a thriving platform for our local entrepreneurs," added Mr. Fleming.

Visitors can expect not only a vibrant marketplace but also a lively atmosphere with food and drinks available for purchase. GoLocal.sx encourages the community to come out, bring their families, and support local businesses.

Don't miss the opportunity to explore a wide range of locally crafted products, enjoy live music, and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship at GoLocal.sx on Sunday. Join us in making this edition another memorable showcase of local talent and creativity.