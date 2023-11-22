GoLocal.sx Showcases Vibrant Small Business Community at ALEEZE Convention Center and Event Hall | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) - This Sunday, November 26th, the ALEEZE Convention Center and Event Hall will come alive with the second edition of GoLocal.sx, a vibrant celebration of local businesses and talent. Over 20 vendors will be on-site, proudly showcasing their locally made products and services, creating a unique shopping experience for attendees.



This community-driven event invites the general public to come out and show their support for the small business community. From 5 pm to 9 pm, attendees can explore a diverse range of offerings, from handmade crafts to innovative services, all crafted with passion and commitment by local entrepreneurs.



In addition to the exciting array of vendors, GoLocal.sx promises a delightful evening filled with live entertainment by the renowned 3 plus 1 band, delivering smooth vibes that will add to the festive atmosphere. Attendees can also savor delectable food and drinks available for purchase, making it an enjoyable outing for families and friends.



A special feature of this edition is the presence of Qredits, offering valuable information on how to apply for small business loans. Entrepreneurs seeking financial support and guidance will have the opportunity to engage with Qredits representatives and explore avenues to fuel the growth of their ventures.



Mr. Bertaux "Rude" Fleming, organizer of GoLocal.sx, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, "The success of the first edition was beyond our expectations. We are thrilled to see how the vendors plan to present themselves for this edition. GoLocal.sx is more than just an event; it's a platform for our local businesses to thrive and connect with the community."



GoLocal.sx is set to become a monthly highlight, taking place every last Sunday of the month, with the exception of December. This regular schedule aims to provide a consistent opportunity for the community to discover and support local businesses. "We look forward to seeing everyone out on Sunday at ALEEZE. Admission is free, so bring your friends and family for an evening of local talent, creativity, and community spirit," added Mr. Fleming.



Don't miss the chance to be a part of this exciting community event. Join us at GoLocal.sx this Sunday at the ALEEZE Convention Center and Event Hall. Let's celebrate and support the incredible small businesses that make our community thrive.