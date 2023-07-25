Government appoints Ronald Halman to Trust Fund Steering Committee | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs has finalized the appointment of Ronald Halman, former Chairman of the General Audit Chamber, as the Sint Maarten Government’s representative on the Steering Committee of the Trust Fund. Halman replaces former representative Marcel Gumbs, who recently retired after five years of dedicated service as a member of the Steering Committee.

With a vast network spanning both sides of the Atlantic, Ronald Halman is widely recognized for his integrity and expertise in the banking industry. “Mr. Halman’s extensive experience and strategic mindset makes him an ideal representative for Sint Maarten in the Trust Fund Steering Committee. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the table and will no doubt contribute to the continued success of the Trust Fund projects.” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

Halman is a highly accomplished banker, renowned for his energy, reliability, and strong leadership skills. With Sint Maarten roots, he embarked on his banking career in 1985 at a leading international bank. In 1991, he transitioned back to Sint Maarten, where he held various managerial positions until his retirement in July 2022. His achievements include the successful establishment of the ORCO Bank branch in 2007, which under his leadership evolved into a leading financial institution on the island.

In addition to his banking career, Halman served as the Chairman of the General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten from 2012 to 2019. During his tenure, the General Audit Chamber published over 25 audit reports for the Parliament of St. Maarten, showcasing his expertise in financial and fiduciary oversight.

“With his leadership skills, and proven track record, we are confident that Mr. Halman will bring new insights to the Steering Committee. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Marcel Gumbs for his years of dedicated service and warmly welcome Mr. Halman as his successor."