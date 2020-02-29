Government awaiting information from French authorities while national preparations for COVID-19 continues | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Saturday morning the Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs chaired a specially convened Council of Ministers (COM) meeting with representatives from a number of Government ministries as well as with other stakeholders such as Port St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM Airport) and the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The meeting was called to get an update on the nation’s national preparedness and response plan for the coronavirus COVID-19. At the same time, those present in the meeting received an update from SXM Airport representative on their response in dealing with two French nationals who were classified as probable cases of coronavirus COVID-29.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), was also informed of the probable cases and has been in regular contract with French St. Martin health authorities as they await official information on the status of the couple. Once this information is made available, it will be communicated to the community.

CPS continues to work very closely with ports of entry to ensure the health safety of the public and visitors.

Like many countries, Sint Maarten is monitoring the progression of COVID-19 and Ministry VSA continues to work on preparedness and response measures.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information, statements and news updates or visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus or and Facebook Page: Facebook.com/SXMGOV

CPS reminds the public to take the necessary measures to protect your health and the health of others by doing the following: Washing your hands frequently with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub; Maintaining a safe distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing; Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; Practice respiratory hygiene; cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough; Seek medical care if you have cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

For more information, you can call CPS 520-4523, 520-1348 or 520-5283 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30024:government-awaiting-information-from-french-authorities-while-national-preparations-for-covid-19-continues&Itemid=450