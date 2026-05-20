Government pursues fuel relief and strengthens oversight of GEBE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Government of St. Maarten is taking coordinated action to address two issues that directly affect households and businesses across the country: rising fuel costs and the need for greater accountability at utilities company GEBE.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten said Government is actively exploring temporary fuel relief measures while simultaneously putting in place stronger legal oversight of GEBE under the Electricity Concession Ordinance.

“These issues affect every household and business in St. Maarten,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten. “Whether it is the price you pay at the pump or the cost of your electricity bill, the people deserve transparency, accountability and responsible action.”

As of last week, the consumer price of gasoline stood at Cg 3.20 per liter. Minister Heyliger-Marten said she is working closely with the Minister of Finance to determine whether a portion of increased Turnover Tax revenues, resulting from higher fuel prices and fuel consumption, can be used to support a temporary reduction in excise tax.

“What this could mean for families and businesses is lower fuel costs and some much-needed breathing room,” the Minister said.

At the same time, Government is developing a longer-term policy framework that would allow it to respond more quickly and transparently when significant fluctuations in global fuel prices occur.

“The people of St. Maarten deserve relief, but they also deserve a government that acts within the law and protects the country’s financial stability,” the Minister added.

In a related effort to strengthen accountability in the utility sector, Government has formally designated the Bureau of Telecommunications and Post (BTP) as the independent supervisor of GEBE under the Electricity Concession Ordinance.

The Ministerial Decree, signed jointly by Minister Heyliger-Marten and Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs, is currently with Legal Affairs for publication and will take effect immediately upon publication.

This marks the first time since the concession was issued that the formal supervisory mechanism established under the law is being activated.

Once the decree is published, BTP will have the legal authority to demand information, conduct inspections, audit operational and financial data, review tariff calculations, verify the fuel clause methodology, assess compliance with all concession obligations, and recommend enforcement action where necessary.

“What this means for the public is simple: for the first time, an independent authority will have the legal power to verify GEBE’s numbers, test its assumptions and hold the company accountable under the law,” the Minister said.

Minister Heyliger-Marten emphasized that Government cannot simply impose new electricity rates without verified cost data. Under Article 12 of the Electricity Concession Ordinance, tariffs must be based on actual investments, operational costs and the financial realities of the concession holder.

“Government cannot invent a tariff. Government cannot guess a tariff. Government cannot set a tariff without verified data,” the Minister said.

The designation of BTP follows more than a year of Government action, including an independent tariff review, governance changes at GEBE, and repeated requests for information and compliance documentation.

The Minister also noted that BTP will monitor GEBE’s compliance with Article 14 of the concession, which requires the utility to increase the share of renewable energy in its generation mix.

“St. Maarten cannot continue to depend 100% on imported fuel,” the Minister said. “We must transition and now we have the mechanism to ensure that transition begins.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten acknowledged the financial pressure facing many households and businesses and said Government remains focused on delivering practical, legally sound solutions.

“I know families are feeling the strain of the high cost of living, and I know trust in GEBE is low,” she said. “That is exactly why we are taking action responsibly, lawfully and with the interests of the people of St. Maarten at the center of every decision.”

For more information, members of the public are encouraged to follow official Government communication channels.