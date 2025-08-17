GOVERNMENT SUPERVISION AND ENFORCEMENT WORKSHOP ON STATIA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Administrative Supervision and Enforcement is not one of the easiest tasks. Certainly not as an enforcer on the smaller islands. After all, you meet everyone every day and are constantly dealing with each other in whatever capacity. This makes it all the more important that the supervisory frameworks are clear and that their enforcement is safe, professional and widely supported on the island.

On Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 August, lawyers from DEJONG, Valya Pantophlet and Gerald Simmons - de Jong, gave a workshop on St. Eustatius to various organizations charged with supervision and enforcement.

Supervisors of the Public Entity of different departments and workers varying between public health, public order, economy and nature, but also police officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) and various Marine Park Rangers of the nature foundation STENAPA, participated. On Thursday 14 August, the participants received their diplomas.

The aim of the training was to further strengthen supervision and enforcement on the island on various topics, to identify bottlenecks in the various domains in the field of enforcement and to further improve cooperation between the various enforcement agencies.

In contrast to the islands of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, the islands of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius have a clear legal framework based on the BES Public Entities Act and various local ordinances and national laws on the basis of which Administrative Coercion can be applied.

The purpose of these types of initiatives is to see how administrative enforcement can be strengthened locally on St. Eustatius. This reduces dependence on the police and the Public Prosecution Service, services that have also been struggling with shortages in implementation power for years. It is nice to see that the Local Government of St. Eustatius is so motivated to further develop this topic on their island.

The workshop was initiated by the Island Governor, Mrs. Francis and the local chief of police of KPCN, Mr. Hodge. The diplomas were awarded by the Island Governor, Deputy Leerdam, portfolio holder for Human Resources of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius, and Ms. Valya Pantophlet, managing partner at DEJONG.