Governor Baly appoints Mercelina as Formateur. Final Report due March 4 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - Considering the results of the January 11, 2024, elections, the information received following the informateur consultations, His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly, LL.M. has requested the leader of the URSM, Mr. Luc Mercelina, to take into consideration an assignment as Formateur.

In that capacity the Governor requested Mr. Mercelina to form a new government which has the support of the parliamentary factions of the four parties that signed the intent to form a coalition on January 13, but is also able to bridge differences with the opposition in parliament to foster political stability and that consists of ministers who are committed to the development and execution of a governing program aimed at the promotion of the wellbeing of Sint Maarten and its people.

The Governor requested the formateur to form a new government and to formulate a government program that is in adherence with the analysis given in the final report of the informateurs of february 2 2024, the priorities for a new government program set by the Governor in his request to the informateurs of january 19 2024 and the political manifestos of the four parties involved.

The Governor further emphasized the importance of the strict observance of the regulatory requirements, including the screening criteria applicable to the appointment for candidate-ministers.

The formateur took the commission into consideration and will keep the Governor informed on a weekly basis during the formation process. The Governor requested Mr. Mercelina to present him the final report of the formation process by March 4, 2024.