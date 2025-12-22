Governor Baly meets Governor’s Symposium Youth Creative Vision Contest winners | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG) — On Friday, December 19, 2025, His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly met with the winner and finalists of the Youth Creative Vision Contest, organized in connection with the 2025 Governors Symposium under the theme “15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy: Achievements, Lessons and Prospects.” The informal meeting took place at the Cabinet of the Governor in Harbour View.

The contest invited students to share their vision for the future of Sint Maarten, drawing inspiration from lessons of the past and present. Submissions were presented in the form of poems, short essays, videos, or songs.

Following careful evaluation based on creativity, originality, relevance to the theme, and overall quality, Mr. Joshua Alexander of the Learning Unlimited Prepatory School was awarded first place for his essay “Constitutional Autonomy.” Ms. Terriann Buckley of the St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus was awarded second place for her essay “The Future of St. Maarten,” while Ms. Aljenée Henry of the St. Maarten Academy earned third place for her poem “St. Maarten’s Awaited Journey.” The announcement was made during the Governor’s Symposium held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

During the informal meeting, the students shared their experiences researching and preparing their submissions and highlighted the need for increased civic education and greater emphasis on Sint Maarten’s history within school curricula. They also had the opportunity to pose questions to His Excellency regarding his role as Governor and his outlook on the future of Sint Maarten.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of youth involvement in the continued development of Sint Maarten. The students, in turn, shared their hopes and aspirations for the country as it stands today and its future. Governor Baly encouraged Mr. Alexander, Ms. Buckley, and Ms. Henry to remain actively engaged and to continue contributing to Sint Maarten, both now and in the future.

In photo (l-r) seated: Mr. Ajamu G. Baly (Governor of Sint Maarten), Ms. Terrian Buckley, Ms. Aljenée Henry, Mr. Joshua Alexander, Mr. Garrick Richardson (Chair Governor’s Symposium 2025) and Ms. Fran Alexander.