Governor Baly receives update from formateur Mercelina. Process extended to March 29 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - On the 28th of February 2024, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Mr. A.G. Baly met with formateur Dr. L.F.E. Mercelina and received an update on the progress regarding the pending points of the formation.

Considering that the background screening of candidate ministers is still ongoing, the formateur therefore requested a further extension of his commission to form a new government.

Governor Baly as a result and having assessed the situation extended the commission for Dr. Mercelina to present him the final report of the formation process by March 29, 2024.