Governor Baly starts consultations regarding 2024 election results | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - On Friday January 12, 2024, the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency A.G. Baly, LL.M. was informed by the chairperson of the Central Voting Bureau about the proceedings of the January 11, parliamentary elections. The Governor also received the preliminary results of the January 11, 2024, parliamentary elections.

Based on the preliminary results, the Governor has commenced the consultations with various stakeholders to gather information on the process regarding the formation of a new government. The Governor has met with the Chairperson of Parliament and the vice chairperson of the Council of Advice, and has met and will continue to meet with the leaders of the political parties that obtained seats in Parliament (National Alliance, United People’s Party, Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement, Democratic Party, Party for Progress and Nation Opportunity Wealth). During these meetings the outcome of the elections and consequences thereof for the formation process for a new cabinet are discussed.

In the interim, the Prime Minister, Ms. S. Jacobs has, in view of the elections, made the portfolios of the Ministers and the Minister Plenipotentiary available. The Governor has informed the Prime Minister on Friday January 12, 2024, that the resignation requests will be under consideration. In connection to the afore, he has requested the Ministers and the Minister Plenipotentiary to continue with the daily operations of the Government while working closely with him in the interest of Sint Maarten until a decision has been taken concerning the resignation requests.