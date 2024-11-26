Governor Baly swears-in four new Members of Parliament | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - Today, Tuesday, November 26, 2024, His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly administered the oath to new Members of Parliament Mrs. Veronica C. Jansen-Webster, Mr. Dimar C. Labega, Mr. Raeyhon A. Peterson and Mr. Christopher L. Wever at the Governor’s Cabinet.

The new members, of the United Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM), Party For Progress (PFP) and the Democratic Party (DP), take their seats left vacant as a result of the appointment to the Council of Ministers of Prime Minister/Minister of General Affairs, Mr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunications, Mrs. Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs.

SPEECH

Chairlady of Parliament; Prime Minister; Members of Parliament; Ministers; Minister Plenipotentiary; Registrar of Parliament; Acting Chairlady of the Central Voting Bureau; Chairman of the Electoral Council; Chairman of the Social Economic Council; Distinguished guests ladies and gentlemen;

Good afternoon.

A pleasant welcome to all of you.

A special welcome to the four members of Parliament-Elect.

Congratulations to you on being elected to hold the office as a representative of the people of Sint Maarten.

You are about to take the oath and make a promise.

When administering the oath, it is always

my hope and aim to convey the importance and significance of this legally required act.

You have been elected to an esteemed body; Parliament.

You are called by the Constitution, our highest law, to represent all the people of Sint Maarten and only serve the general interest of the people of St. Maarten and that brings with it considerable responsibilities.

You alone, along with your colleagues in Parliament, have a direct electoral mandate and therefore direct democratic legitimacy. This makes you as members of Parliament the anchor and heart of St. Maarten's democracy.

You have to defend the people of Sint Maarten wholeheartedly and

unconditionally. You bear a special responsibility as co-legislator with government whilst keeping a check on said government. Your free mandate is a precious commodity that should be cherished and applied as such. Stability of our country is in your and your colleague Parliamentarian’s hands.

But I know and trust that you and the rest of Parliament know and understand this and shall not take your role lightly seeing that the people of this country have elected you to represent them and are depending on you and your colleagues in Parliament to do so to the best of your ability. And in addition the oath you are about to take does not allow it anyway. You, through your oath, pledge to be integer, you pledge your allegiance, you pledge to uphold the rule of law and to promote the general interest of the people of St. Maarten.

The latter calls you to be vigilant in your task as Parliamentarian and ensure stable, I repeat stable, and good governance, by making sure that the interest of the nation, our country, our people is placed above individual interests.

Please allow me to repeat this in order to emphasize here how important this is.

You, through your oath, pledge to be integer, you pledge your allegiance, you pledge to uphold the rule of law and to promote the general interest of the people of St. Maarten.

The latter calls you to be vigilant in your task as Parliamentarian and ensure stable and good governance, by

making sure that the interest of the nation, our country, our people is placed above individual interests, but also above outside interests, influences and outside forces. And make no mistake, they are present. To ensure stability in government and governing you have to commit to the well-being of all the people of St. Maarten.

In closing, it is my sincere hope that you in all your deliberations, discussions and decision making have wisdom, discernment, clarity of mind and purity of heart in order to see and seize the blessings and opportunities that lie in the challenges ahead.

Members of Parliament-Elect, congratulations to you and God bless you and your families and God bless St. Maarten.

Toast: Much strength, wisdom and discernment in your task. Cheers to you and to the people of St. Maarten congratulations.

L to R: Members of Parliament (MPs), Veronica Jansen Webster, Dimar Labega, His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly, Christopher Wever, and Raeyhon Peterson.