Governor Baly visits the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. JOHN’S ESTATE) - Recently the Governor of Sint Maarten, his Excellency Mr. Ajamu Baly, paid a courtesy visit to the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF). The Governor was given a presentation and tour of the different departments of the foundation, as well as a presentation about the foundation’s history and future plans.

The Governor spoke with the management and board of the WYCCF and several clients and staff. On his tour of the Sister Basilia Center (SBC) Day Activity Center (DAC), he stopped to take part in a game of musical circles with the SBC clients, to the delight of the clients. The visit was concluded with a refreshing iced tea at the new therapeutic pool.

The Governor expressed being very impressed with the work and the many different types of care the WYCCF provides. Bregje Boetekees, WYCCF manager of operations: ‘’ it was an honor to welcome Governor Baly in our Foundation and to show him all the care that we offer.‘’

At 9:30 AM, the Governor arrived at the entrance of the St. Martin’s Home, where the board and management of the WYCCF welcomed him. Bregje Boetekees, WYCCF manager of operations, gave a short presentation about the foundation, its history, and future plans in the board room.

Once the presentation was concluded, the physical tour commenced and started in the St. Martin’s Home (SMH) dining room, where the clients were enjoying a game of Bingo. In the absence of SMH department manager Macfolda Gumbs, the tour was given by the Nursing Home Care Unit Leader Ludricia York.

She explained to the Governor that the SMH includes several types of care, of which Nursing Home Care is one. The SMH also has a hospice, where palliative care is offered, and a complete rehabilitation center where the tour headed next. The coordinator of the Paramedical Team, Mrs. Petra Peut, explained the types of care that the Rehabilitation Center offers and for what types of diagnoses rehabilitation can be beneficial.

Nurse Lakeisha Jones of the Rehabilitation Center then toured the Governor around in the Center. The tour continued to the Sister Basilia Center, where Mireya Torrenga-Maria showed Governor Baly several different groups. She explained that this department is specialized in the care of persons with an intellectual disability, and many clients also have physical disabilities, impacting their mobility.

The SBC currently has 76 clients divided over three different of care products. The SBC Day Care Activity (DAC) provides meaningful activities during weekdays for clients who either live at home (43 clients) or in the SBC Residence (22 clients).

The third SBC care product is located in Hope Estate, the Guided Living department. This provides care for 11 clients who live semi-independently with the guidance of the professional SBC staff. The Governor met with the SBC DAC and Residence clients and enjoyed a game of musical circles with the clients, to their great excitement.

The Governor was led through the building, where he met different groups of clients. The clients are all unique and have different capabilities to which the type of activities is catered.

Next to the Sister Basilia Center lies the St. Martin’s Home Elderly Care department, consisting of three large buildings with newly installed solar panels, which during the day powers the many different departments. Each building has 10 studios where the senior clients live semi-independently with on-site nursing care and support. Governor Baly was greeted enthusiastically by the Elderly Care clients who were sitting on the porch, where one client said: ‘’So this is the new Sheriff in town!’’

The new outdoor heated therapeutic saltwater pool of WYCCF is located right behind the Elderly Care facility, where several SBC clients were enjoying their water therapy. The Governor enjoyed a cool drink under the gazebo next to the pool while talking to the WYCCF board, staff and management about challenges in healthcare, such as sourcing sufficient staff and adequate insurance coverage of all care products. After a great two hour visit, many shaken hands, and even more impressions, the visit came to an end.



The Governor said: ‘’I am very impressed with the organization and the many different types of care offered. Being familiar with the Nursing Home, I had not yet seen some of these other departments, such as the Sister Basilia Center. The WYCCF cares for vulnerable groups in our society, which is important.”

Bregje Boetekees: ‘’The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation is very grateful for the visit of Governor Baly. His interaction with our clients and staff was great, with a warm and open interest in all that we offer here at WYCCF. We are happy and proud to showcase the trusted care that we provide here at the WYCCF and look forward to welcome him again in the future.”