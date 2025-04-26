Governor hosts reception in celebration of King’s Day 2025 themed “Legacies of Service” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY RESORT, MARINA & SPA) - His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten held a reception in honor of the Royal Decorations nominees as part of the King’s Day celebration themed “Legacies of Service.”

Governor Baly's speech:

Distinguished guests and in particular Royal Decoration recipients, good evening and welcome.

My wife Janique and I are happy to see all of you here this evening on the occasion of celebrating King’s Day, and presenting a Royal Decoration to seven (7) persons within our community who excel, because of their stellar commitment to service within the St. Maarten society, and in some cases beyond and therefore deserve our thanks and appreciation. We will be honouring them this evening on behalf of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander who has granted the recipients their Royal Decorations.

The testimonials you will hear and see this evening will attest to their attributes and commitment to service. Service so distinct and commendable I dare say it aligns with at least part of their life’s purpose.

I liken the seven persons receiving a Royal Decoration this evening to guardian angels.

The guardian angels you have but never even know you needed. A colleague recently mentioned an example of such to me. It is the person in the car in front of you driving at a snails pace just when you are in a hurry to get where you are going and you just cannot seem to get around them or get past them, because they seem to be headed in the exact same direction you are headed.

You just have to stay calm and accept that these are guardian angels set on your path guiding you safely to your destination. So too are the seven recipients of a Royal Decoration this evening. Guardian angels that have been set on St. Maarten’s path guiding us safely to our destination. Destinations such as safety and justice, nature conservation, healthcare and healthy living, philanthropy, piety and community service.

Just to name a few. They fulfill tasks that many of us did not know we needed fulfilled until they came along and carried out these tasks. Making a difference in the day to day lives of many St. Maartener’s and St. Maarten as a whole. Doing so with such zeal and passion that it is obvious that they have found and are living out their purpose.

And that purpose when carried out with such enthusiasm, dedication and consistency sets them apart and distinguishes them as vital elements of the economic, social, environmental and cultural fabric of our nation. Undoubtedly birthing a legacy. A Legacy of Service.

So tonight, on behalf of His Majesty the King, I happily thank you for your contribution to the St. Maarten community and congratulate you beforehand on receiving this honour and special distinction of being awarded a Royal Decoration, this in recognition of your invaluable contribution to the betterment of the St. Maarten society and the well being of our people.

I hope all of you and in particular our Royal Decoration recipients have a joyous and memorable evening. Thank you for being a positive influence and a role model in the past, present and future and thereby solidifying your Legacy of Service.

PRESENTATION OF ROYAL RECOGNITIONS:

Mrs. Esther Davis-Roach

RODAC Presenters: Zylena & Garrick

What does a devout musical commitment to church, community, and the region look like? It looks like attending three church services in one day and even crossing the channel to Anguilla or traveling to other islands in the region to ensure that songs of praise during church services are musically enriched. This recipient has contributed not only to the church but also to our community via her career in the justice chain, her involvement in theater, and the art of calypso.

Though she could not be here this evening, for her dedicated and continued service to the faith community via her gifts in the arts in Sint Maarten and the Caribbean region, we honor Mrs. Ester Davis-Roach, Member in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Mr. Rudsel Petrus Kemper

RODAC Presenters: Cassandra & Reuben

Prioritizing the health and well-being of humanity characterizes this recipient's volunteering. Listening and following through for persons in whatever situation they may find themselves, this person, not seeking recognition, is active in the Diabetes Foundation - an illness that is all too prevalent in St. Maarten. He also volunteers to keep the community safe and gives back to ensure skills, discipline, and knowledge are passed on to future generations.

For his efforts in health care, we honor Mr. Rudsel Petrus Kemper, Member in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Mrs. Mary Ann Augusta Rogers-Daniel

RODAC Presenters: Makhicia & Zylena

A life of service and faith continues to this day with this individual. Whether this was at the beloved Risdon’s restaurant on Front Street and Prins Bernard Bridge or currently volunteering her time to the church, to the elderly, or to those in need, this individual ensures that her level of service remains warm, friendly, and above expectations, forging meaningful conversations and friendships for a lifetime.

For her years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to caring for those in our community, we honor Mrs. Mary Ann Augusta Rogers-Daniel, Member in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Mr. Donald Recaldo Hughes

RODAC Presenters: Reuben & Garrick

What do intentional investments in business AND community look like? Well, it looks like Corporate Social Responsibility. However, long before CSR was mainstream, this individual stood at the intersection of commercial and community.

With the "Voice," he ensures that we as a community are refreshed daily, starting with a Moment with the Master, followed by the news and music as we go through our day. His service and investments extend beyond radio and music, but also into sports, embarking on building St. Maarten's first public indoor sports facility, giving athletes a better opportunity to hone their skills.

For his legacy of dedicated and intentional service to the Sint Maarten community and, through modern-day technology, to the region and the world, we welcome Mr. Donald Recaldo Hughes, Member in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Dr. Jan Willem Frederik Bus

RODAC Presenters: Cassandra & Fabiana (Makhicia/Garrick)

A life dedicated to a healthy community by one considered to be a forever athlete and a champion of sports, this recipient was instrumental in establishing several sports associations on the island for sports such as running, tennis, triathlon, sailing, and aquatics. He has been a significant contributor to building the foundation for events on the island that do not only cater to our health and sports but to our economy as well, such as the world-renowned St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and the Around the Island Relay Race on St. Martin Day.

Though he could not be here this evening, for his work in sports and health activities, we honor Mr. Jan Willen Frederik Bus, Knight in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Mrs. Ludwina Federica Hodge-Sprok

RODAC Presenter: Zylena & Fabiana

When one speaks of the pillars of procedural justice, one thinks of neutrality, respect, voice, and trustworthiness. This cornerstone of our Public Prosecutor’s Office carries all of the aforementioned and more, providing stability, discretion, humanity and wisdom in the duties and tasks of this office.

For almost four decades she has dedicated herself to this institution. Her embodiment of fairness, empathy, and community through the lens of humanity has allowed her to serve not only by fulfilling her work responsibilities but also by serving the very community she lives in via her church and other platforms.

For her sacrifice, dedication, and belief in the judicial system and her volunteerism in her church, we honor Mrs. Ludwina Federica Hodge Sprok, Knight in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.

Mr. Tadzio Yuko Bervoets

RODAC Presenters: Makhicia & Reuben

What does love for our environment and all that lives look like? This recipient applies a hands-on approach to conservation, breaking barriers regarding protecting our environment and nature. His service caters not only to those in the sea but to animals on land as well.

Through his determination, he was instrumental in the establishment of the Man of War Shoal Marine Park in December 2010. His service did not stop at our borders as he took on the opportunity to serve by strengthening and aligning conservation actions with best practices via the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance.

Guided by the belief that there is a balance to be found in economic growth and the love and protection of our environment and all that lives, this recipient’s legacy of service will continue to grow.

For his contributions to nature preservation and environmental stewardship, we honor Mr. Tadzio Yuko Bervoets, Knight in the Order of Oranje-Nassau.