Governor installs Committee for 2025 Governor’s Symposium marking 15 years of Constitutional Autonomy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - The Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Ajamu G. Baly, has officially installed the Organizing Committee for the 2025 Governor’s Symposium. This year’s symposium is comprised of Mr. Garrick Richardson (Chair), Ms. Cassandra Jansen, Ms. Withney Murray, Mr. Emilio Kalmera, Mr. Jessey Salomon, Ms. Melanie Choisy and Mrs. Arienne Lindeijer (Aide-de-Camp to the Governor).

The 2025 Governor’s Symposium carries historic significance as it commemorates the 15th anniversary of Sint Maarten attaining country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. In deviation from its traditional June scheduling, this year’s symposium has been intentionally rescheduled to coincide with the 15th anniversary, underscoring the significance of this national milestone while offering a unique moment for national reflection and forward-thinking dialogue.

Many individuals have played pivotal roles in the attainment of this status, and many continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of Sint Maarten today. In recognition of this, the Organizing Committee is actively working to ensure that the voices and perspectives of both the young and the experienced are meaningfully represented throughout the symposium.

The symposium will be held under the theme: “15 Years of Constitutional Autonomy: Achievements, Lessons, and Prospects.” It is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 10, 2025, at the auditorium of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), in Cupecoy.

The Governor’s Symposium is an annual event initiated by the Governor of Sint Maarten to promote dialogue, innovation, and collaboration on matters crucial to national development. It is a supportive platform for all invited stakeholders - government, civil society, and the private sector - to focus, raise awareness and, function as a catalyst for important discourse within the Sint Maarten community.

This year’s symposium will serve not only as an occasion to highlight the afore but also as a landmark opportunity to assess Sint Maarten’s progress as a self-governing nation and to collectively envision the road ahead.

Due to the limited space, the Governor’s Symposium is by invitation only. The Governor is inviting persons who are interested in attending the symposium to submit their personal requests via e-mail kabinet@kabgsxm.com or via the Governor’s Facebook page.

The deadline to submit your personal request is Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Based on the information submitted, thirty (30) people will be selected and invited.

For those unable to attend in-person, the Symposium can also be followed via livestream. The livestream will be available to the public from 08:30AM, on Friday, October 10, 2025, and can be accessed via the Governor’s social media channels.

Further updates will be provided as preparations progress.