Governor of Sint Maarten Prioritizes Water, Visits Seven Seas Water Group Plants | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Seven Seas Water Group, a multi-national provider of Water-as-a-Service® (“WaaS”) solutions, today announced the visit to the Pointe Blanche drinking water plant by Governor Ajamu Baly of Sint Maarten.

The new Governor acknowledges the importance of water reliability and visited one of the island’s three drinking water production plants on Wednesday, December 14th.The plants are owned and operated by Seven Seas Water Group, which has been responsible for the reliable operations on the island since 2007.

Seven Seas Water Group has invested in and operated the Pointe Blanche, Cupecoy, and Cay Bay plants over the last fifteen years, providing the island with quality drinking water. Through its Water-as-a-Service® arrangement, Seven Seas Water Group provides cost-efficient solutions, guaranteeing quality and quantity of water to residents, while the island can focus on expanding its businesses and attracting tourists.

“We are honored to welcome his Excellency Governor Baly to our state-of-the art water desalination treatment plant at Pointe Blanche. We take pride in serving the country of Sint Maarten, partner with GEBE, and excel as the provider of this critical resource,” said Henry J. Charrabé, CEO of Seven Seas Water Group who is visiting Sint Maarten.

“We are excited to work with the Government of Sint Maarten to continue to deliver drinking water and increase treatment capacity, as well as extending our services on the island. Seven Seas Water Group is committed to investing further, including relocating the Cupecoy plant to allow room for water plant capacity expansion for residential and commercial developments. In addition, Seven Seas Water will continue its commitment with the cooperation of the Sint Maarten Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, to provide scholarships and internships for local Sint Maarten students and water professionals to gain further knowledge of the water industry.”

With an outstanding reputation for reliable and efficient water and wastewater treatment solutions, the Seven Seas Water Group “Water-as-a-Service®” approach helps solve water and wastewater infrastructure challenges globally. The company is committed to achieving a 2050 Net Zero Goal and received an all-star sustainability rating by GRESB.

About Seven Seas Water Group

Headquartered in Tampa, with operations across the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, Seven Seas Water Group (SSWG) delivers annually over 18 billion gallons of water to industrial, commercial, governmental, municipal, and hospitality customers. SSWG designs, builds, and delivers new facilities, or acquires and upgrades existing facilities, with the goal of optimizing project risk transfer between the public and private sectors. With an outstanding reputation for decentralized water and wastewater treatment solutions, the SSWG “Water-as-a-Service®” approach seeks to help solve global water and wastewater infrastructure challenges.